UP Shocker: Male Police Officer Allegedly Beats Woman Passenger Inside Jan Nayak Express, Leaves Her Head Bleeding; Video Sparks Outrage |

A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh's Najibabad has triggered outrage after allegedly showing a male police officer assaulting a woman passenger inside the Jan Nayak Express, leaving her with a bleeding head injury. The footage, which has surfaced on social media, has raised questions over the conduct of railway security personnel and the safety of women travelling by train.

Aam Aadmi Party Targets Modi Govt, Railway Minister

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The Aam Aadmi Party shared the video on X and criticised the incident, questioning the Centre's claims of ensuring women's safety. The party also targeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alleging that passenger safety was being overshadowed by publicity and promotional activities.

Victim's Daughter Narrates Ordeal

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According to the account shared by the victim's daughter, her family was travelling from Bihar to Ludhiana after celebrating Chhath when two police personnel boarded the train. She alleged that the officers wanted to arrange seats for two women accompanying them. An argument reportedly broke out over the seating arrangement, following which one of the officers assaulted her mother and herself, who were occupying a seat.

The viral footage reportedly shows Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and another police officer allegedly using force against passengers, including women. The video also shows a woman with a bleeding injury to her head. The exact sequence of events leading to the confrontation, however, remains unclear.

Meanwhile, demands have emerged for a fair inquiry and strict action against the personnel allegedly involved, identified in reports as Lalit Sagar and Ajay Kumar.

There are also suggestions that the dispute may have involved a ticket-related issue. However, this has not been independently established, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to investigation.

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