UP Shocker: Husband Marries Wife To Nephew After Affair Surfaces In Baghpat

A shocking case of an alleged extramarital relationship culminating in a public marriage has surfaced from the Doghat police station area of Baghpat district.

According to local reports, a married woman, who tied the knot with Pankaj eight years ago and has two children aged five and three, had been in a relationship for nearly five years with her nephew by marriage, the 22-year-old son of her husband’s elder brother.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When the affair came to light, the family convened several village panchayats and attempted to counsel the couple, urging them to respect familial ties. However, both reportedly remained adamant about living together.

On Valentine’s Day, the matter reached Doghat police station. In a dramatic turn of events, the woman’s husband allegedly decided to formally separate and handed her over to his nephew. Outside the police station, in the presence of family members and villagers, the two exchanged garlands, symbolically solemnising their union. They were later sent away from the village.

The woman’s two children have remained with their father. Her parental family reportedly expressed anger over the development and refused to attend the ceremony.

Doghat SHO Suryadeep Singh said no written complaint had been received. He confirmed that the garland exchange took place outside the police station with mutual consent and, in the absence of any complaint, police did not intervene.