UP Shocker: Groom Calls Off Wedding After Bride's Lover Sends Intimate Photos, Videos During Rituals In Amroha

Baraat Returns After Groom Gets Threat Calls & Intimate Photos, Videos Of Bride From Lover | Representative Image

Amroha: In a shocking incident, a wedding was canceled at the last moment in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after a call was made to the groom's mobile phone. There are reports that the wedding was called off by the groom after the bride's lover called him on his mobile phone as the wedding rituals were about to get completed. The lover threatened him and asked him to leave the bride as they were in love with each other.

The groom asked the person on the other end of the phone for proof, after which the person sent many videos and photos of the bride. On seeing the photos and videos, the groom refused to go ahead with the wedding rituals. There are reports that an FIR has been registered against the caller, who has been identified as Kamal Singh, as the wedding procession returned.

As per reports, a marriage procession of a girl arrived in Adampur. The baraatis and guests who were present at the wedding had finished their meal, and only the ritual of 7 rounds and sendoff were remaining. Just then, a call came to the groom's mobile phone, and the man on the other side said that he was Kamal Singh and that the girl whom the groom was about to marry is his girlfriend and it would not be good for him to marry her.

When the groom asked for proof, Kamal Singh sent the videos and photos in which the bride-to-be was present with him. As per reports, in some videos, they were seen in hotel rooms and in others at different locations. After seeing the video of the intimate moments, the groom refused to marry her and the baraat returned. The police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated an inquiry into the matter.