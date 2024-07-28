UP Shocker: Fake IAS Officers Extort ₹25,000 From Hotel Owner In Ghaziabad; 4 Including Woman Arrested

The accused in Ghaziabad police custody | Screengrab from X video

In a shocking turn of events, Ghaziabad police arrested Komal Taneja, who, along with three men, who were apparently extorting money by posing as an IAS officer from the Ministry of Land Acquisition under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to media reports in a Hindi website, the gang of one female and three men had extorted 25,000 rupees from a restaurant owner near EDM Mall . Soon after the incident the police registered a case based on the restaurant owner's complaint.

ये है नकली IAS ऑफिसर कोमल तनेजा, इसके चेले अमित शर्मा, अमित कुमार और तिजारिफ। कोमल तनेजा खुद को गृह मंत्रालय में एडिशनल डायरेक्टर बताती थी। ये गैंग रात में कैफे, रेस्टोरेंट्स, बार पर छापा मारता था। डरा-धमकाकर पैसा वसूलता था। आज गाजियाबाद पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए। pic.twitter.com/ZIZsH2dy2D — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 27, 2024

The police then seized a blue-lighted Ertiga car, fake ID cards, appointment letters, 15,000 rupees in cash, and mobile phones from the gang members.

According to other media reports, ACP Swatantra Kumar Singh of Indirapuram alleged that Komal Taneja, the daughter of Naresh Taneja of Vikaspuri, Delhi, pretended to be an IAS officer from the Ministry of Land Acquisition, which is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

She was detained along with Amit Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar from Shalimar Garden Extension Two; Amit Sharma, son of Rampal Sharma from Mewla Bhatti Loni; and the automobile driver Tijarif, son of Nooruddin from Idrishpur, Baghpat district.

Satish Kumar, Hemraj Singh's son, filed a complaint against them, alleging that Komal Taneja posed as an IAS officer and sought 2,000 rupees, from which the four extorted 25,000 rupees.

The squad used CCTV footage from the restaurant to identify the bogus IAS officer and apprehended all four in the Ertiga automobile near Kaushambi police station. During police interrogation, Komal admitted to taking IAS coaching at a Delhi centre and even forging an appointment letter to become an IAS officer.

The Ghaziabad police are already questioning the four about other fraud instances in various locations.