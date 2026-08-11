UP Shocker: Dispute Over Eating Rasmalai Turns Violent As Brother-Sister-in-Law Attack Elder Brother, Wife With Scissors

Rasmalai | REPRESENTATIVE PIC

Unnao: A bizarre family dispute over eating frozen Rasmalai allegedly turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, leaving two people injured after a scuffle reportedly escalated into an attack with iron scissors.

The incident took place late Sunday night in the Bangarmau Kotwali area, where a disagreement among family members over eating Rasmalai allegedly led to heated arguments, abuse and physical violence.

Argument over Rasmalai escalates

According to the injured family members, the dispute began when the family was eating frozen Rasmalai. During the argument, Shanu and his wife Sabreen reportedly got into a heated exchange with Noor and Fatima.

The disagreement soon escalated, with allegations of physical assault being levelled by both sides. In the ensuing commotion, iron scissors were allegedly used, leaving Shanu and Sabreen injured.

According to report in Hindi news portal India TV, family members and local residents rushed the injured to the district hospital late at night. They were admitted at around 1 am, where doctors began treatment.

Police investigating incident

The matter was reported to the police, who are investigating the incident and are expected to question the family members involved to verify the allegations.

At present, Shanu and Sabreen are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Further details are awaited as the police probe continues.