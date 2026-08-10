Unnao Shocker: Youth Accused Of Mobile Theft Tied Up, Half-Shaved, Paraded With Shoe Garland; 2 Arrested | VIDEO

A shocking incident of alleged public humiliation has surfaced from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, where a young man was allegedly tied up, partially shaved and paraded through his village after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

The victim, identified as Sonu, was allegedly targeted by a father-son duo from the same village. The accused reportedly tied his hands and feet before subjecting him to the humiliating treatment.

Half Head, Moustache Shaved; Shoe Garland Put Around Neck

According to reports, Sonu was allegedly made to sit on the ground while portions of his head hair and moustache were forcibly shaved. A substance was also reportedly applied to his body.

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The accused allegedly then put a garland made of shoes and slippers around his neck and paraded him through the village in front of onlookers.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media on August 9, shows Sonu with his hands bound as people around him appear to shave parts of his head and moustache. The footage captures the young man visibly distressed during the alleged humiliation.

FIR Filed After Victim's Father Approaches Police

Following the incident, Sonu's father, Gokul, approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. An FIR was subsequently registered against Raj and his father Raju in connection with the alleged assault and public humiliation.

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Father-Son Duo Arrested

Police have arrested both Raj and Raju following the complaint. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations of mobile theft made against Sonu.

The incident has sparked concern after footage of the alleged public humiliation circulated online, raising questions over the use of vigilante punishment and public shaming over theft allegations.