UP Shocker: Caterer Throws 11-Year-Old Boy Into Tandoor For Eating Multiple Rasgullas At Wedding In Basti; Child Hospitalised

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Basti: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti. An 11-year-old boy suffered burn injuries after a catering worker reportedly threw him into a burning tandoor for taking rasgullas, according to NDTV.

Reportedly, the boy has been identified as Chaman, who hails from Durjanpur in Gonda district. He had been living at his maternal home in Baghanala, Basti, ever since his mother passed away. He was a Class 2 student. On Wednesday, he accompanied his maternal grandmother to a wedding in Malouli Gosai village.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The accused catering worker fled the spot after the incident. Police have registered a case against an unidentified catering worker and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The child’s relatives immediately took him to Ayodhya Medical College. However, doctors at the facility referred him to Lucknow after providing basic first aid.

Chaman was playing with other children and enjoying the rituals. Suddenly, he went towards the food counters and started eating rasgullas kept at one of the stalls.

The catering woker present at the spot became angry. The manager first warned the child not to take any more sweets. However, when he did not relent, the manager suddenly picked him up and threw him into the burning tandoor, News 9 reported, quoting the child’s relatives.