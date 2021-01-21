Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Goli be the hurdle between Taarak Mehta and rasgullah?

Jan 21, 2021: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Taarak Mehtta’s craving for having Rasgullas reach desperation limits.

After leaving from Jethaalal’s place, despite knowing that Anjali will forbid him, he hopes to have at least one Rasgulla, if not more. But when he gets home, he is surprised to know that Anjali has no issues with him eating the Rasgullas. But she has hidden them and only if he manages to locate the box, he can have it.

After hours of searching and struggling for the Rasgullas everywhere in the house, he does manage to find the box. But just when he is about to pop one into his mouth, Goli shows up and snatches the box from him.