 UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing Ahead Of Wedding Procession In Sultanpur, Police Search For Accused Relative | Video
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HomeIndiaUP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing Ahead Of Wedding Procession In Sultanpur, Police Search For Accused Relative | Video

UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing Ahead Of Wedding Procession In Sultanpur, Police Search For Accused Relative | Video

A five-year-old boy, Arsh Patel, was killed after allegedly being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing ahead of a wedding procession in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect his relative Ajay, who allegedly opened fire, and have launched a search for the accused.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing Ahead Of Wedding Procession In Sultanpur, Police Search For Accused Relative | Video
UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing Ahead Of Wedding Procession In Sultanpur, Police Search For Accused Relative | Video | Representational image

Sultanpur: A five-year-old boy was killed allegedly after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing ahead of a wedding procession here on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Futehari Banke village under the Kadipur police station area when the boy's relative, Ajay, allegedly opened fire before the wedding procession was to leave, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Arsh Patel.

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Police said the boy's mother, Amrita Patel, rushed him to the Kadipur community health centre with family members. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said an investigation was underway, and the boy's body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police teams are searching for the accused, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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