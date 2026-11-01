Andhra School Chainsaw Attack: Police Fire Six Rounds At Accused Hemanth; Celebrations Break Out In Raptadu | VIDEO | X

In a major development in the horrific chainsaw attack on a Class 10 girl inside a school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, police opened fire on the accused identified as Hemanth on Sunday. He sustained serious bullet injuries during the incident and was taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for treatment.

There are reports that there were fireworks and celebrations in Anantapur's Raptadu, where the incident unfolded, after the news of the shootout spread in the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the accused was hiding in the Atmakur forest area after he escaped from the police while he was being taken to reconstruct the crime scene. Police teams launched a search operation and tracked him down.

When officers tried to apprehend him, he allegedly attacked them with a knife and attempted to escape. Police then fired six rounds in self-defence, leaving him critically injured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hemanth sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing and was taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for treatment. According to the latest reports, he was receiving medical attention following the encounter.

The development comes a day after Hemanth allegedly entered a classroom at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School in Anantapur district and attacked a Class 10 student with a chainsaw.

Another girl student was also injured while trying to save her classmate. The main victim suffered severe injuries and was shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment.