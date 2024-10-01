 UP Shocker: 30-Year-Old Delivery Man Killed By Customer Who Ordered iPhone Worth ₹1.5 Lakh; Body Dumped In Lucknow's Indira Canal
"On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed of it in the Indira Canal," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Representative Pic |

Lucknow: A 30-year-old delivery man was allegedly killed when he went to deliver an iPhone to a customer who was supposed to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh for the product, police said on Monday.

They said his body was dumped into the Indira Canal here and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called to find it.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police Shashank Singh On The Incident

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered the iPhone worth about Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for the COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option.

"On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed of it in the Indira Canal," he said.

Family Of The Victim Registers Complaint

When Sahu did not return home for two days, his family registered a missing person complaint on September 25 at the Chinhat police station. While scanning Sahu's call details and trying to trace his location, police found Gajanan's number and managed to reach his friend Akash. During interrogation, Akash confessed to the crime, the DCP officer said.

Police are yet to find the body.

"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is trying to find the body of the victim in the canal," the officer said.

