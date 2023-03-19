UP shocker! 11-year-old physically tortured by woman who adopted her, wooden pieces found in private parts; arrested

Goa: After Delhi family attack; Mumbai visitors attacked in Anjuna | File Photo

An 11-year-old girl with severe injuries has been admitted to the city's cantonment board hospital. Doctors discovered not only torture marks but also pieces of wood from her private parts on her body. The woman who brought the child to the hospital claims to have adopted her. However, she was detained by police after she failed to provide a satisfactory response to questions about the girl's injuries.

The accused woman called Dr. Sidharth Pandey and informed him that the 11-year-old had minor injuries as a result of a sibling fight. The next morning, she took the girl to the hospital, where the doctors were taken aback by the severity of the injuries.

Dr. Pandey said, "An X-ray revealed several old and new injuries on her body, including her private parts. Following this, she was examined by a female gynaecologist who found pieces of wood in her private parts. The girl also had a fractured hand. In view of the injuries, we informed the police.

Woman claims to have adopted the girl, however, the girl states otherwirse

The accused woman lives in an apartment in Dhumanganj, and her husband works as a teacher at a prestigious school. The woman claimed to have adopted the girl from a Kanpur shelter home, but the girl claims that after her mother died and her father abandoned her, she was taken home by the accused.

Girl was starved, not given food for more than 14 days a month

Dr Pandey added that the child revealed that she was routinely starved and not given food for more than 14 days in a month. According to Rajesh Maurya, SHO of Dhumanganj police station, the accused woman has been detained and is being questioned. "We will take additional actions based on the findings of the questioning," he said. He added that the injured girl is being treated at the Cantonment Board Hospital.