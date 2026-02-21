UP Shines At India AI Impact Summit 2026, AI-Based Education Model Gains National Recognition

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the India’s AI Impact Startups Report is being released, highlighting 110 startups and non-profit organizations from across the country. | ANI

Lucknow: At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the India’s AI Impact Startups Report is being released, highlighting 110 startups and non-profit organizations from across the country. These organizations are working toward large-scale social and economic transformation through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The report, published by IndiaAI and Kalpa Impact, showcases key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate change, financial inclusion, urban mobility and public service delivery. In this report, Uttar Pradesh has been specifically highlighted for its AI-based education model, where initiatives to implement technology-enabled learning systems in government schools have been presented as a best-practice example.

Through the 'ConveGenius' ed-tech startup, Uttar Pradesh has deployed AI-driven platforms to assess students’ learning levels and provide personalized study material. This initiative has been recognized in the report as a major achievement in improving learning outcomes at scale.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has consistently prioritized digital interventions in the education sector. Given the large number of government schools and students in Uttar Pradesh, implementing technology-based solutions on such a wide scale has been a significant challenge. The report’s mention of Uttar Pradesh is being seen as national recognition of the state’s digital education policy.

The use of AI tools in rural and semi-urban areas has been described as particularly important. Uttar Pradesh government has focused on ensuring equal educational opportunities and AI-based assessment systems have enabled continuous monitoring of students’ learning progress. This has helped in identifying learning gaps and taking timely corrective measures.

While innovations from multiple sectors are included among the 110 startups featured in the report, Uttar Pradesh’s example stands out in the education sector for large-scale implementation. The collaboration between the government and startups has been presented as an effective model, functioning through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework for service delivery.

The state government firmly believes that emerging technologies like AI should not remain confined to urban areas but must also reach rural regions. This vision is reflected in the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27. In alignment with the broader Digital India vision, AI-based education initiatives in Uttar Pradesh are being viewed as a future-ready policy direction. The mention of the state in the India’s AI Impact Startups Report signals that Uttar Pradesh is actively playing a role in implementing technological innovation at the grassroots level.