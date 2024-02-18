UP: Setback For Samajwadi Party As National Gen Secy Salim Sherwani Resigns Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections

Salim Sherwani (left), Akhilesh Yadav (right) |

The Samajwadi Party (SP) faces yet another setback as one of its national general secretaries, Salim Sherwani, tendered his resignation on Sunday. Sherwani's departure comes in the wake of SP's announcement of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, a move that has sparked discontent within the party ranks.

In his resignation letter addressed to SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Sherwani expressed his frustration over the party's treatment of Muslims and alleged a growing loss of trust among the community. He accused the party leadership of neglecting the concerns of Muslims and failing to adequately represent their interests.

Absence of Muslim candidates from list of Rajya Sabha elections

Highlighting his grievances, Sherwani emphasized the absence of Muslim candidates in the list for the Rajya Sabha elections, a decision that further fueled his disillusionment with the party.

While acknowledging that his own candidacy was not considered, Sherwani underscored the broader sentiment of neglect felt by Muslims within the SP.

Sherwani's resignation underscores a deep-seated dissatisfaction within the SP, particularly among its Muslim members. His allegations of neglect and lack of representation reflect broader concerns about the party's commitment to inclusive politics.

Reacting to the resignation, SP leadership has yet to issue an official response. However, Sherwani's departure serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the party, particularly in maintaining unity and addressing the grievances of marginalized communities.

Leaders from the Muslim community and clerics have also expressed dissatisfaction, pointing out the absence of Muslim representation among the Rajya Sabha nominees.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi from the All India Muslim Jamaat penned a letter to the SP leadership, highlighting the historical support of Muslims for the party. Razvi accused the SP of adopting an "anti-Muslim attitude" by not nominating a single Muslim candidate, despite their significant role in the SP's electoral successes.

SP's actions weakened opposition bloc, alleges Razvi

Razvi's letter delved into the political ramifications of this decision, alleging that the SP's actions weakened the opposition bloc. He claimed that the SP's reluctance to accommodate national parties like the Congress might push them towards alliances with the BJP, a move that could adversely impact the political landscape.

As SP grapples with internal dissent and strives to navigate the complex dynamics of Uttar Pradesh politics, Sherwani's resignation and Muslim clerics ire add another layer of complexity to the party's preparations for the upcoming elections. It remains to be seen how SP will address these challenges and regain the trust of disaffected members like Sherwani.