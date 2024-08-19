UP: Scooty-Riding Girl Stalked & Harassed By Bikers In Agra, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Representative picture |

Police in Agra said on Tuesday (August 19) that they had arrested two men after a video of several bike-borne men chasing and harassing a young woman was posted on social media. The police have also said that they have seized a bike which is visible in the video.

The video, being shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows a woman riding a scooter alone being chased by about five men, three of them riding a scooter and other two a bike. The men can be clearly seen trying to pin the woman's scooter from two sides while all their vehicles are in motion. Even when the woman does not react, the men continue menacingly chasing her. At one point, one of them even rests a foot on the rear of the woman's scooter.

Watch the video below:

आगरा, यूपी की कानून व्यवस्था देखिए –



बीच सड़क पर स्कूटी सवार लड़की से छेड़छाड़ हुई। उसकी स्कूटी को पैर मारा गया। लड़की पर अश्लील कमेंट्स किए गए। 2 आरोपी यूसुफ और फिरोज गिरफ्तार हैं। 3 आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है। pic.twitter.com/HKYuhj6R2m — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 19, 2024

Initially, when the video was being shared on social media, it was not immediately clear whether it was indeed from Agra as the video showed a road with no means to identify the location.

But Police Commissionerate Agra made a post on X on Tuesday afternoon saying that the accused were arrested. The Commissionerate said that an anti-Romeo squad arrested two of the accused on Monday night.

It did not immediately say whether other three men visible in the video were arrested or not.

The issue of Women's safety is on the fore nationally after rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Doctors across the country are protesting and carrying out strikes to demand speedy justice for the family of the victim and enhanced security for doctors. The issue has found resonance globally as well and demonstrations have also been carried out outside India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is under immense political pressure at the moment.