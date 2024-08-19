Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Autopsy Reveals Chilling Details Of Brutal Attack Before Victim's Death; Multiple Injuries, Blood Clots In Body Found

Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College | X

The postmortem report of the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed shocking details about the brutality of the crime.

The report, obtained by India Today, documents multiple injuries across the victim's body, all sustained before death. It also reportedly confirmed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault before being killed.

Key findings from the autopsy include:

- Over 14 injuries were found on the victim’s head, face, neck, arms and genitals.

- The cause of death was identified as 'manual strangulation' associated with smothering.

- The death was officially ruled as a homicide.

- There was evidence of forceful penetration, indicating sexual assault.

- A white, thick, viscid liquid was found in the victim's genitalia.

- Haemorrhaging in the lungs and blood clots in the body were also noted, though no fractures were found.

- Samples of the victim’s blood and other bodily fluids have been sent for further analysis.

Details On The Horrific Crime

The crime occurred on August 9, when the postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room at the hospital. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested in connection with the incident the day after the body was discovered. The case has since been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court, amid growing public outrage.

The horrific incident has led to widespread protests and strikes by doctors and nurses not only in West Bengal but also in other parts of India. In the aftermath, Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, resigned from his position and has been questioned by the CBI as part of the ongoing investigation.

WB Govt Brings Up Safety Measures For Working Women

In response to the tragedy, the West Bengal government has introduced several measures aimed at improving the safety of women in workplaces, particularly in state-run hospitals. These measures include the creation of designated retiring rooms and CCTV-monitored 'safe zones' for women, especially those working night shifts.

The Supreme Court of India has also taken notice of the case and has scheduled a hearing on the matter for August 20.