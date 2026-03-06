UP: Sambhal Residents Perform Havan For Benjamin Netanyahu’s Long Life, Israel's Success Amid Iran War| VIDEO

A video from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media showing a group of people performing a havan (sacred fire ritual) while praying for the long life of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the success of Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The ritual was reportedly organised by local supporters, who gathered around the ceremonial fire with banners displaying photographs of Netanyahu

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the ritual, participants were heard chanting traditional Sanskrit havan mantras such as “Om Agnaye Svaha.” The chants were part of the standard religious ritual and not specific political slogans. The intention to pray for Netanyahu and Israel was conveyed primarily through the banners and the context of the gathering.

Video Shows Ritual Prayers For Netanyahu

The viral clip shows devotees seated around the havan kund (fire altar) offering prayers and oblations into the sacred fire. The ritual was described by participants as a prayer ceremony seeking Netanyahu’s long life and victory for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The video has since circulated widely online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

Context: Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict

The ritual comes at a time when the conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States has intensified dramatically. The ongoing military campaign reportedly codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion has seen coordinated U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian missile facilities, military bases and strategic infrastructure across multiple cities, including Tehran.

Reports suggest the strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), creating a major leadership vacuum in the country.

The conflict has now entered its seventh day, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region.

Rising Casualties And Regional Tensions

According to reports, more than 1,230 people have been killed and hundreds injured after strikes targeted over 170 locations across Iran. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, U.S. bases and regional assets, though American officials claim Iran’s launch capabilities have been significantly weakened.

The escalation has also spread across the wider region, with Israeli strikes reported in Lebanon and attacks targeting shipping routes and strategic infrastructure.