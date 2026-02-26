UP: Salary Withheld For 47,816 Employees Over Non-Disclosure Of Assets On Manav Sampada Portal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

The state government has granted a final extension until March 10 to 47,816 employees who failed to upload details of their movable and immovable assets on the Manav Sampada portal by January 31. Salaries for January and February will be released only after the required information is submitted online.

In an order issued on Thursday, Chief Secretary S.P. Goyal directed department heads to initiate action against employees who do not comply within the revised deadline. The order states that such employees will not be considered for promotion in the current selection year and will be denied the benefit of Assured Career Progression (ACP). They will also not receive vigilance clearance for foreign travel or deputation.

The government further warned that if salaries for January 2026 were disbursed despite non-disclosure, departmental action would be taken against the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs). Salaries can be processed only after confirmation that asset details have been uploaded.

According to data received from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), 47,816 employees had not submitted their property details on the portal by the stipulated deadline.