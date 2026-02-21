 UP Road Rage: 3 Slapped For Not Giving Way To Scooter In Budaun , Accused Arrested - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Road Rage: 3 Slapped For Not Giving Way To Scooter In Budaun , Accused Arrested - VIDEO

UP Road Rage: 3 Slapped For Not Giving Way To Scooter In Budaun , Accused Arrested - VIDEO

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun after he allegedly slapped and abused three men during a road rage incident on February 15. The altercation reportedly began over not giving way to his scooter in Islamnagar area. A video of the assault went viral on social media, prompting police action.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
X/@ranvijaylive

Budaun: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun. A young man riding a scooter slapped three Muslim men in the middle of the road for allegedly not giving way to his scooter. The incident took place in the Islamnagar police station area, according to Danik Bhaskar.

The incident took place at around 2:00 pm on February 15, 2026. Police have arrested the accused. A video of the incident has now surfaced and is making rounds on social media.

Reportedly, Abdul Salam, a resident of Mahiuddinpur, Sahaswan, was passing through Rudayan town with two friends. Akshay Kumar aka Chhotu approached from behind on a scooter and honked. An argument reportedly broke out between the two sides over not giving way, which quickly turned physical.

The man identified as Akshay can be seen slapping and verbally abusing the men.

FPJ Shorts
Did Taylor Swift Perform At High-Profile Wedding In Gujarat's Jamnagar? Viral Video Sends Internet Into Frenzy
Did Taylor Swift Perform At High-Profile Wedding In Gujarat's Jamnagar? Viral Video Sends Internet Into Frenzy
PAK vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match: Dark Clouds Loom Over R Premadasa Stadium Amid Heavy Rain Warnings | VIDEO
PAK vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match: Dark Clouds Loom Over R Premadasa Stadium Amid Heavy Rain Warnings | VIDEO
Thane Municipal Corporation Plans 7-Storey Working Women’s Hostel Near Civil Hospital, Completion Targeted By 2028
Thane Municipal Corporation Plans 7-Storey Working Women’s Hostel Near Civil Hospital, Completion Targeted By 2028
VIDEO: Grace Harris Hits Boundary But Gets Out Hit Wicket In Bizarre Scenes In IND VS AUS T20 In Adelaide
VIDEO: Grace Harris Hits Boundary But Gets Out Hit Wicket In Bizarre Scenes In IND VS AUS T20 In Adelaide

The viral video has garnered more than 527.1K views in just a few hours of posting. Budaun Police have reacted to the viral video on X.

Read Also
Karnataka: Kalaburagi Medical Student Slaps Assistant Professor After Being Caught Cheating; CCTV...
article-image

"In connection with the above-mentioned case, the police station Islamnagar has registered a case against the accused, arrested him, and sent him to jail," Budaun police said on X.

Follow us on