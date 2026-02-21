UP Road Rage: 3 Slapped For Not Giving Way To Scooter In Budaun , Accused Arrested - VIDEO

X/@ranvijaylive

Budaun: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun. A young man riding a scooter slapped three Muslim men in the middle of the road for allegedly not giving way to his scooter. The incident took place in the Islamnagar police station area, according to Danik Bhaskar.

The incident took place at around 2:00 pm on February 15, 2026. Police have arrested the accused. A video of the incident has now surfaced and is making rounds on social media.

Reportedly, Abdul Salam, a resident of Mahiuddinpur, Sahaswan, was passing through Rudayan town with two friends. Akshay Kumar aka Chhotu approached from behind on a scooter and honked. An argument reportedly broke out between the two sides over not giving way, which quickly turned physical.

The man identified as Akshay can be seen slapping and verbally abusing the men.

The viral video has garnered more than 527.1K views in just a few hours of posting. Budaun Police have reacted to the viral video on X.

"In connection with the above-mentioned case, the police station Islamnagar has registered a case against the accused, arrested him, and sent him to jail," Budaun police said on X.