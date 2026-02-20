Student Assaults Professor After Being Caught Cheating In Kalaburagi College Exam; Video Viral

Kalaburagi: A routine internal examination at Dr. Malakareddy Homeopathic College in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district turned violent when a student allegedly assaulted an assistant professor after being caught cheating. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the examination hall.

Incident Details

The shocking incident happened during an internal exam for Homeopathic Materia Medica. According to college sources, the student, identified as Shahbaz and reportedly from Kerala, was using his mobile phone to copy answers during the exam.

Assistant Professor Shivaraj Kumar, who was on duty as an invigilator, noticed the malpractice. He confronted the student, confiscated his answer sheet, and told him to leave the examination hall immediately. However, the situation quickly worsened.

Attack Captured on CCTV

CCTV footage captures a tense exchange between Shahbaz and the professor. After being asked to leave, the student became aggressive and physically assaulted the assistant professor inside the classroom.

Other students immediately intervened to restrain Shahbaz and separate him from the invigilator. The video also shows Shahbaz briefly moving towards the exit, only to return moments later and try to strike the professor again before being pulled away by his classmates.

College Takes Action

As per the media reports, the college administration immediately notified the student’s parents about the incident. The college has taken a firm stance and decided that Shahbaz will not be permitted to take any more examinations at Dr. Malakareddy Homeopathic College.

Additionally, the college administration has started an internal investigation and stated that further disciplinary measures will be taken into consideration once the investigation is completed.

No Police Complaint Filed Yet

Despite clear CCTV footage, neither Assistant Professor Shivaraj Kumar nor the college administration has filed a formal police complaint.