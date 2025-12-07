UP Records Marginal Progress In SIR Ahead Of December Deadline | Representative Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has completed the SIR of electoral rolls in 34 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies. Officials said that Booth Level Officers continue to remain on duty even on Sundays to ensure no eligible voter is left out of the list. The revision work is scheduled to conclude on December 11.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that SSR work has been completed at 91,441 polling booths across the state. He informed that more than 15.43 crore enumeration forms, nearly 99.93 percent of the targeted count, have been distributed. Of these, over 14.52 crore forms have already been digitised, marking around 94.04 percent completion of the digital process.

Rinwa emphasised that the final phase of the campaign demands the same level of vigilance seen in the initial days. The priority remains clear ensuring every eligible citizen is enrolled as a voter and preventing wrongful deletions from the electoral roll. According to him, the active participation of administration, BLOs and citizens has strengthened the foundation of this massive exercise.

Officials believe that this success not only boosts the morale of field personnel but also sends a strong message across districts that with proper planning, determination and collective effort, any target is achievable.

Chief Development Officer in Hardoi Sanya Chhabra highlighted the remarkable contribution of women voters, officers and especially the women BLOs who worked tirelessly from morning till late evening, visiting households door-to-door in villages. Their dedication has given new momentum to the campaign, she said.

Calling the campaign an effort to strengthen democracy, Chhabra appealed to citizens to continue their cooperation. She urged voters to immediately reach out to their BLO or concerned official if they have any doubts or issues.

The administration aims to ensure that every eligible voter is included in the list as the state moves closer to the SIR deadline.