UP: Railway Employees Push Train Coach After It Breaks Down In Amethi; Video Goes Viral

A train inspection coach carrying railway officials was manually pushed to another track after it developed a technical snag, railways said on Saturday.

The viral video of the incident surfaced online and was also shared by the Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress.

रेल मंत्री को तुरंत बुलवाओ

उनसे भी धक्का लगवाओ!



लगता है भाजपा की ‘डबल इंजन की सरकार’ में आज इलेक्टोरल बॉण्ड का ईंधन नहीं पड़ा तभी अमेठी के निहालगढ़ क्रॉसिंग पर लोग धक्का लगाने पर मजबूर हैं। pic.twitter.com/3lbxz9ifmZ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 22, 2024

The incident occurred on Friday when a self-propelled inspection coach carrying Railway officials from Sultanpur to Nihalgarh to carry out the inspection work, malfunctioned before reaching the Nihalgarh Railway Station which is being renamed after Maharaja Bijli Pasi, a rail official said.

The railway crossing ahead of Nihalgarh Railway Station was already closed because a train was about to arrive. Since the driver of the technical staff of the inspection coach was not able to fix the fault and the shunting engine was also not available, the employees started to remove the coach by pushing it, he said.

About a dozen officers and employees pushed it from the main line to the loop line to avoid disruption of the rail traffic, he added.

The inspection coach was sent for repairs later, he added. Sharing the video, the SP chief in a post on X slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government and said, "Call the Railway minister immediately, get him to push as well."

He added, "It seems that BJP's double engine government did not get fuel from the electoral bonds today, that is why people are forced to push at Nihalgarh crossing in Amethi."

Congress reacts

The Congress in a post on X said "There was a promise of a bullet train, now the train also has to be pushed. Every sector has been destroyed under the Modi government, and railways have suffered a lot."