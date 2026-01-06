 UP: Principal Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bike On Highway In Jhansi - VIDEO
A 65-year-old school principal, Sitaram Ahirwar, was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on the Jhansi–Kanpur highway on Monday evening. The impact flung him nearly 10 feet away. He was rushed to a medical college but declared dead on arrival. Police said the incident, caught on CCTV, is under investigation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Sitaram Ahirwar, a resident of Talaiya Mohalla under the Premnagar police station area in Jhansi. He was serving as the principal of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Inter College, Punawali, a school run by former Uttar Pradesh minister and BSP leader Ratan Lal Ahirwar.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Nawabad police station area when Ahirwar was crossing the road near Sushila Hospital on the Jhansi–Kanpur highway. He was on his way to visit an acquaintance admitted to a nearby nursing home after leaving school earlier in the day.

His nephew, Vinay, said that a motorcycle rider travelling at a very high speed hit Ahirwar while he was crossing the road. Bystanders immediately alerted the police and called an ambulance, following which he was rushed to the medical college. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

