UP Poultry Farm Horror: 140 Chickens Die After Loud DJ Music From Wedding Procession Sparks Panic | File Pic (Representative Image)

Sultanpur (UP): A poultry farm owner here alleged that as many as 140 chickens at his farm died due to loud music from a wedding procession, with police registering a case against the DJ in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

Sabir, a resident of Dariyapur village under Baldirai police station limits, claimed the incident occurred on the night of April 25 when the wedding procession of Babban Vishwakarma's daughter passed near his poultry farm.

In his complaint, Sabir alleged the high-decibel sound from the DJ system being played during the procession caused panic among the poultry, leading to the death of 140 chickens.

"The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died," the complaint read.

Based on it, a case was registered against DJ operator Kavi Yadav on Tuesday night, and an investigation is underway.

Baldirai Station House Officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said police are examining whether the DJ system was operating beyond permissible sound limits.

Experts say high-intensity sound waves can trigger stress and cardiac arrest in birds and animals, which could have led to the deaths in this case, he added.

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