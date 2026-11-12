UP Polls 2027: Chandrashekhar Azad, Owaisi Announce 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' For UP Polls; Nagina MP Named CM Face

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday announced an alliance between their parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

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The announcement was made at a press conference in Lucknow, where the two leaders named their alliance the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. Owaisi also announced Chandrashekhar Azad as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh.

Azad outlines alliance's social agenda

Speaking at the press conference, Azad said the alliance was not a 'Third Front' but a front for social change, which would grow stronger with the participation of people from marginalised, deprived, oppressed and exploited communities.

He alleged that successive governments had failed to improve the conditions of the Bahujan community despite making promises of social upliftment and development.

"Governments kept changing, announcements kept being made, and even today, the Bahujan community remains deprived of basic amenities," Azad said.

Owaisi expresses confidence in alliance

Owaisi said the alliance would emerge as a strong political force and expressed confidence that it would prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

"On behalf of our party, I would like to state that we are committed to making this 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' a success," Owaisi said, announcing Azad as the alliance's Chief Ministerial face.

He added that both parties would work together to ensure the alliance's success, which he described as ultimately being a victory for the people of Uttar Pradesh.