'One Abdul Won In Michigan': Owaisi Reacts To Abdul El-Sayed's Historic US Senate Victory

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's electoral victory in Michigan, saying it was time for Muslims in India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, to strengthen their political identity and assert their independence.

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In a post on X, Owaisi referred to El-Sayed's victory and drew a parallel with the political representation of Muslims in India. "One Abdul has won in Michigan; now the Abdul in Uttar Pradesh must strengthen his political identity," he said.

Owaisi calls for political assertion

Taking aim at attempts to turn the name 'Abdul' into a term of ridicule, the Hyderabad MP said it was time to demonstrate that Muslims were answerable to Allah alone and would no longer remain politically subordinate. His concluding remark, "Ab nahi bichhayenge" (We will no longer lay carpets), appeared to underline his call for greater political assertion rather than remaining in subordinate political roles.

Owaisi's remarks came amid reactions from Indian political leaders to El-Sayed's electoral success. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the development, describing it as a moment of hope and a rejection of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

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In her post, Mufti cited the election of New York's Zohran Mamdani and El-Sayed's victory in Michigan as examples of voters choosing inclusion, dignity and humanity over hatred.

Who is Democrat Abdul El-Sayed?

Abdul El-Sayed is a 42-year-old Egyptian-American politician, public health expert and member of the Democratic Party. Born and raised in Michigan to Egyptian immigrant parents, he studied at the University of Michigan, earned a doctorate in public health from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and obtained a medical degree from Columbia University.

He previously served as Detroit's health department director and headed the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services. He also contested the 2018 Michigan gubernatorial election but lost the Democratic primary. In the November 2026 Senate election, he defeated Republican Mike Rogers to win Michigan's Senate seat, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His campaign focused on affordable healthcare, economic concerns and limiting corporate influence in politics.