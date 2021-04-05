UP Police team sets off for Punjab with vajra and ambulance; set to bring back Mukhtar Ansari

Lucknow: A special team of Uttar Pradesh Police officials left by road for Punjab on Monday morning to take custody of mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and bring him back to Banda Jail from Ropar Jail.

A convoy of about 20 vehicles, including a Vajra and an Ambulance, left Banda with a team of over 100 policemen for Ropar Jail in Punjab on Monday morning. The Police team includes a Circle Officer, two inspectors, half a dozen Head Constables, 40 Contables and other jawans of UP Police.

A team of doctors will accompany the Ambulance which is equipped with all life-saving and emergency equipment, including oxygen cylinders etc.

Ansari was lodged in the Punjab Jail in January 2019. It will be after more than two years that he is being brought back to Uttar Pradesh where he faces over 40 cases in the MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj.

The ADG Prayagraj Prem Prakash has been given the responsibility of making foolproof arrangements for bringing back Ansari safely to Banda. The entire operation is led by IG Chitrakoot K. Sathyanarayana.

The special team has been properly briefed about the safety precautions they have to take after they get the custody of mafia don from Ropar Jail authorities. Ansari will be sitting in the Vajra vehicle, which is specially designed by the DRDO for police to control riots etc.

The Vajra will be in the middle of the convoy with five police vehicles making a forward formation and remaining behind the riot control vehicle Vajra carrying Ansari Ambulance will be in the last of the convoy.

Senior police and district officials met late Sunday night to give final shape to mafia don’s security plan. More CCTV cameras have been installed at Banda Jail to keep a constant visit on the mafia don and visitors.

Extra force has been deployed outside Banda Jail to turn it into an impregnable fort. Ansari will be kept in a high-secured barrack. He will undergo a thorough medical check up and Covid-19 test at the Jail hospital and then will be kept in isolation at the barrack.