UP Police announces Rs one lakh reward on main accused in Hathras farmer murder

Under pressure from the CM Office, the Police on Wednesday announced Rs 1 lakh reward on Gaurav and Rs 25,000 on two others to anyone sharing the whereabouts of the accused.

Old enmity was stated to be the reason behind farmer’s killing. The deceased had registered an FIR against Gaurav in 2018 when the latter had molested his daughter. Gaurav was arrested and spent 15 days in jail. He was on bail and mounting pressure on the deceased to withdraw the case.

On Monday morning, the deceased daughters went to a temple where they met Gaurav’s wife and aunt, who made some comments against both sisters. They had heated arguments. Amrish too rushed to the temple after receiving a call from his elder daughter and warned Gaurav’s wife and aunt to stay away from his family.

Gaurav got enraged when he came to know about the altercation that took place between members of the two families. He took five others in his car and went to Amrish’s fields. Before the farmer could realize anything, he pumped several bullets on his body killing him on the spot.

Deceased’s wife shared another reason with the police for her husband's killing. She said that Gaurav was already married but was forcing her late husband to marry off their younger daughter with him. He had threatened to kill my husband if he did not do so.