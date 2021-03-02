Farmer shot dead for daring to lodge molestation case against assailants in UP's Hathras

Lucknow: A farmer was shot dead in Nauzarpur village under Sasni Police Station in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh for daring to lodge an FIR against assailants for molesting his daughter.
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the farmer’s killing. He has directed the DGP HC Awasthi to slap NSA against assailants and arrest them within 24 hours. The CM has also directed the district administration to provide all support to the deceased’s family.
The daughter of the deceased farmer told the police that his father had lodged an FIR against Gaurav Sharma and others. She said that his father, Amrish Kumar Varma (48), was working at the field when Gaurav and five others came and sprayed him with bullets.
Family members rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. “The deceased sustained bullet injuries on the head and chest. He succumbed to injuries when he was brought to the emergency ward by a few people,” said a doctor on the emergency duty in the district hospital.
The Station House Officer (SHO) Hathras Gate Police Station Jagdish Kumar said that a case has been registered against Gaurav Sharma and others on the complaint from deceased’s family members.
“We have also invoked provisions of National Security Act (NSA) and formed teams to arrest the main accused Gaurav Sharma and others involved in the crime,” said the SHO.
“It seems to be a case of personal enmity. The deceased had lodged an FIR against the main accused and others after his daughter was molested in the market a few days ago by them. The main accused had warned the deceased to withdraw the case or face consequences. To take revenge, Gaurav and his associates shot him,” said the investigating officer.
Local opposition leaders put the blame of farmer’s killing on the Yogi Adityanath government’s failure to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and rising crime against women.
“Women and girls are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh. If a father dares to register a case against molesters then he is sprayed with bullets. Despite tall claims, the Yogi government has failed to check rising crime against women and girls,” alleged a Congress leader.
