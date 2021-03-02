Farmer shot dead for daring to lodge molestation case against assailants in UP's Hathras

Lucknow: A farmer was shot dead in Nauzarpur village under Sasni Police Station in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh for daring to lodge an FIR against assailants for molesting his daughter.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the farmer’s killing. He has directed the DGP HC Awasthi to slap NSA against assailants and arrest them within 24 hours. The CM has also directed the district administration to provide all support to the deceased’s family.

The daughter of the deceased farmer told the police that his father had lodged an FIR against Gaurav Sharma and others. She said that his father, Amrish Kumar Varma (48), was working at the field when Gaurav and five others came and sprayed him with bullets.

Family members rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. “The deceased sustained bullet injuries on the head and chest. He succumbed to injuries when he was brought to the emergency ward by a few people,” said a doctor on the emergency duty in the district hospital.