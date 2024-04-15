UP: Poila Boishakh Celebrations At Lucknow's Bengali Club Unfolded In Grand Fashion

Lucknow: The Bengali Club in Lucknow was ablaze with joy and festivity as it commemorated the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishak, in grand style. The event, a tradition upheld by the Club for many years, saw a dazzling array of performances and cultural exchanges.

Soulful Performance By Soumi Ghosh At Bengali Club's Poila Boishakh Celebration

Renowned singer Soumi Ghosh, a star of Bengali Star Jalsa's 'Super Singer 3' reality show, captivated the audience with her mesmerizing voice.

Read Also Shubho Nobo Borsho: Bengalis celebrate Poila Boishakh

Her renditions of classic Bengali tunes like "Aye Shundero Shornali Sandhyaen" and "Tumi Koto Je Doore" filled the air with nostalgia and joy. Adding to the eclectic mix, she also serenaded the crowd with popular Hindi Bollywood melodies, further elevating the celebratory atmosphere.

President's Gratitude And Traditional Welcome At Bengali Club's Poila Boishakh Celebration

Arun Kumar Banerjee, President of the Bengali Club, expressed his gratitude to all attendees and extended warm wishes for the New Year.

Guests were welcomed with the traditional Bengali sweet 'Darbesh', symbolizing the sweetness and prosperity that the New Year brings.

Bengali Club Celebrates Poila Boishakh In Lucknow

The celebration, meticulously coordinated by Nirmoy Mitra, underscored the spirit of unity and cultural pride among the Bengali community in Lucknow, reaffirming the Club's commitment to fostering cultural exchanges and preserving tradition.

As the echoes of music and laughter filled the air, the Bengali Club in Lucknow ushered in the New Year with hope, joy, and a renewed sense of camaraderie.