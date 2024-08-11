UP: Panic Ensues After Fire Scare On Punjab Mail; 20 Injured In Stampede After Passengers Started Jumping Off Train; VIDEO Surfaces

Lucknow: A fire scare in the general coach of the Howrah-Amritsar 13006 Punjab Mail Express caused widespread panic on Sunday morning, resulting in approximately 20 passengers getting injured as they hastily jumped off the train.

Seven of the injured were severely hurt and have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur.

The incident occurred around 8:00 AM between Bareilly and Meerganj Katra stations. Following rumors of a fire in the general coach, the train driver brought the train to an abrupt halt. At the time, the train was partly on a bridge over a river. As soon as the train stopped, passengers, fearing for their lives, began jumping off, creating a chaotic scene.

Upon inspection, the train crew found no signs of a fire in the coach. The driver and guard conducted a thorough check and confirmed that everything was in order. The injured passengers were then transferred to the women’s and guard’s coaches and the train resumed its journey towards Shahjahanpur, where the injured were taken to a hospital.

The train was halted at Shahjahanpur railway station at 10:10 AM on platform number one. Railway officials and RPF personnel quickly arrived at the scene, and five ambulances were called in. Seven seriously injured passengers were admitted to the Government Medical College, and the train was held for about 30 minutes before being allowed to continue its journey after ensuring all was safe.

Miscreants behind the incident

Aditya Gupta, Senior DCM of Moradabad Rail Division, confirmed that miscreants had triggered the incident by discharging a fire extinguisher in the general coach near Bilpur.

This caused panic among the passengers, leading to the stampede. Two passengers sustained injuries during the commotion and were treated on the spot. An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the act.