UP: Online Gaming-Addicted Man Kills Mother To Claim Insurance Money To Repay Debt In Fatehpur

Fatehpur Police, X

In a shocking incident, an online gaming-addicted man from Fatehpur killed his mother so that he could repay his debt with insurance money.

The Fatehpur police have arrested Himanshu for allegedly killing his mother to claim a ₹50 lakh insurance payout and then disposing of her body near the Yamuna river bank, as stated by the police in a video release.

According to reports, Himanshu was addicted to gaming on the popular platform Zupee. His addiction led to repeated losses, resulting in him borrowing money to continue playing. Eventually, he found himself owing nearly ₹4 lakh to creditors. This led him to devise a ruthless plan.

Police stated that Himanshu stole his paternal aunt's jewellery and used the proceeds to purchase life insurance policies worth ₹50 lakh each for his parents. Subsequently, he allegedly strangled his mother, Prabha, to death while his father was away. He then placed her body in a jute bag and transported it to the Yamuna river bank using his tractor.

Upon his return from the Chitrakoot temple, Himanshu's father, Roshan Singh, discovered that his wife and son were missing. After inquiring around the neighborhood and visiting his brother's house, where they were also absent, he learned from a neighbor that Himanshu had been seen driving a tractor near the river.

Police were informed, and the body was recovered near the Yamuna river. Himanshu was promptly arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the shocking plot of murdering his mother to alleviate his debt.