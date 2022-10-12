UP: Muslim man in Shahjahanpur donates land for Hanuman temple

Photo: Twitter Image

Keeping the composite culture alive, a Muslim man in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has donated land for the grand expansion of the Hanuman temple. The Shri Hanuman temple in Kachiyanikheda of Tilhar town in Shahjahanpur was to be shifted due to the widening of the road.

While the district administration was looking for alternate space to shift the temple, one Babu Ali, a local from the area, came forward and donated one bigha (17,000 sqft) of his own land for it. Babu Ali has officially donated the land in the name of Hanuman temple by signing the deed. In the registered deed, Babu Ali signed as the seller, while the Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) of Tilhar Rashi Krishna as the buyer for the said land which will be used for the construction of the temple.

It may be mentioned amid the ongoing work of the widening of the highway passing through Tilhar in Shahjahanpur, the Hanuman temple at Kachiyanikheda in Tilhar was to be removed and the district administration was looking for land in the nearby area.

The SDM and local Tehsildar had approached Babu Ali, whose land was adjacent to the temple for sale, but the officials could not convince him. However, later, after speaking to Swami Chnimayanand, a former Union Minister, Babu Ali decided to donate it without taking a single penny, his lawyer, Abhishek Gupta informed.

On Tuesday, Babu Ali reached the registrar's office and donated the land officially. After this, he, along with Swami Chinmayanand, visited the temple and offered the registered deed of the land at the feet of Lord Hanuman.

Babu Ali said that the inclusive approach of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the slogan Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas inspired him to donate this land for the temple. He said that the act of his would further strengthen the Ganga-Jamuni culture of UP and the Hindu-Muslim unity.

