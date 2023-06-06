Lucknow News: Mother-Daughter Duo Killed In Tragic Accident After Massive Hoarding Falls On Car Near Ekana Stadium; Visuals Surface

UP: Mother-Daughter Duo Killed In Tragic Accident After Massive Hoarding Falls On Car Near Lucknow's Ekana Stadium |

UP: A horrific incident took place near Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, claiming the lives of a woman and her daughter. The unfortunate event occurred when a massive hoarding collapsed onto their car during a powerful storm on Monday. The driver of the vehicle also suffered injuries after being crushed under the weight of the fallen structure.

Swift action was taken as the police arrived at the scene and utilized a JCB machine to separate the hoardings. The injured driver and the mother-daughter duo were immediately rushed to Lohia Hospital, but the woman and her daughter were declared dead upon arrival. The driver is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Lucknow | Three people were injured after a board put up at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium fell on a moving car today



All three persons including a man and two women have been shifted to a local hospital. The board fell due to strong winds: Police pic.twitter.com/4eIegdXAgy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2023

Victims Identified In The Incident

The victims of this tragic incident have been identified as Preeti Jaggi, 38, and her 15-year-old daughter Kumari Angel. They resided in the Sabzi Mandi area of Indira Nagar, falling under the jurisdiction of Ghazipur police station in Lucknow.

The unfortunate accident took place in the evening in a posh area under the jurisdiction of Sushant Golf City police station.

"The two women who were injured after a board put up at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium fell on their car, have passed away," DCP South Vineet Jaiswal said.

Details of the Incident

According to the Inspector-in-charge of Sushant Golf City police station, Atul Kumar Srivastava, the victims were traveling in a Scorpio SUV from their residence to a mall. Unfortunately, a pillar from gate number two of Ekana Stadium collapsed onto their vehicle. Preeti and Angel lost their lives in the accident, while their driver, Sartaj, sustained injuries.

Recovery Efforts After The Mishap

Later, with the aid of a crane, attempts were made to remove the fallen billboard, as the Scorpio SUV remained buried beneath the wreckage. Reports suggest that the hoarding was likely associated with recent IPL matches held at Ekana Cricket Stadium.