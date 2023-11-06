UP: Miscreants Brutally Thrash Man With Sticks, Flash Gun & Threaten To Shoot In Sultanpur; BJP Mandal In-Charge Booked After Video Goes Viral

Miscreants Brutally Thrash Man With Sticks, Flash Gun & Threaten To Kill In Sultanpur | Twitter

Sultanpur: An appalling video has surfaced on the internet in which few goons allegedly from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seen beating a youth with sticks and rods in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. A case has been registered against the BJP Mandal in-charge of Kudwar and his associates after the video went viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the miscreants have rounded the youth in the middle of the road and are brutally thrashing him and also threatening to shoot the victim by brandishing pistols at him.

The police reportedly did not register an FIR in connection with the matter

The incident is said to have occurred two months ago and the police reportedly did not register an FIR in connection with the matter. The victim is seen in the video pleading with the attackers to at least tell him the reason behind the thrashing, but the attackers did not listen to him and kept on beating him.

The incident unfolded in Utmapur village

The police registered a case only after the Superintendent of Police (SP) asked them to take action. The incident unfolded in Utmapur village which falls inder the Kudwar police station area. The victim has been identified as Satyam Sharma who is a resident of Bhagwanpur area. The victim in his complaint, told the police that he was rounded by the accused along with his associates while he was going to the market on his bike to Kudwar.

They were sitting in an ambush near a brick kiln in Utmapur

He identified the attackers as Gaurav Singh, Ujjwal Singh, Shubham Singh who are residents of Devalpur, Vipin Singh who is a resident of Naugwantir and also BJP Mandal in-charge Awadhesh Sharma and Aditya Sharma who is a resident of Bhagwanpur. He said that they were sitting in an ambush near a brick kiln in Utmapur.

When the victim reached the spot they attacked him

When the victim reached the spot they stopped him and attacked him with sticks and thrashed him brutally, he further said that they also pointed guns at him and threatened to kill him if he tries to escape. Another accused named Rajwant Singh also recorded the incident on his mobile phone, he also made the video viral on the internet.

He along with his father approached the police station to register a complaint

The victim also claimed that he along with his father approached the police station to register a complaint in connection with the matter on September 2. However, the police did not registered a case and sent the victim and his father from the police station. The victim then approached SP Somen Burma and reiterated the ordeal and asked him to take action against the accused.

Complaint registered against the BJP leader and others

After the involvement of the SP, the police took cognisance of the matter and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. The video is going viral on social media and the police is investigating the video and also assured that the guilty will be apprehended soon. The police also said, "Taking cognizance of the video, a case has been registered at the local police station under relevant sections. Police teams were formed to arrest the accused, immediate arrest will be made and further legal action will be taken."