UP Minor Seeks Police Help To Stop Father’s Seventh Marriage In Azamgarh

Azamgarh: A minor boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has approached the police seeking intervention to stop his 55 year old father from allegedly planning a seventh marriage. The boy has also accused his father of taking advance money to sell family land.

According to police, the complaint was submitted at Atraulia Police Station.

Station House Officer Amit Kumar Mishra said the minor, a resident of a village in the police station area, alleged in his complaint that his father had already married six times and was now preparing for a seventh marriage.

In his statement, the boy said his father had married his mother as his third wife and had already been married twice before that. He claimed that his father’s sixth marriage took place in 2024. According to the boy, the sixth wife stayed for a few days and then started demanding that the father transfer land in her name. When the demand was not met, she allegedly asked for jewellery and later left.

The boy alleged that his father is now in contact with some people to arrange another marriage and has even taken an advance of Rs 50,000 from a person after promising to sell the remaining land.

He further claimed that his father had already mortgaged more than half of the family’s land in the past. The minor said he had repaid his father’s debts several times.

The boy, who is a Class 12 student, told police that his father had earlier forced him to go out and work for a living. He said he currently lives outside the village but returned home to appear for his Class 12 examinations.

Police said they have received the complaint and will verify the allegations. SHO Amit Kumar Mishra said efforts will be made to counsel the father after an inquiry into the matter.