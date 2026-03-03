 UP Minister Sanjay Nishad’s ‘Holi Gift’ Sparks Row As Lucknow Journalists Return 250g Gujiya Boxes - VIDEO
A Holi Milan event organised by UP Minister Sanjay Nishad in Lucknow turned controversial after journalists protested over the inclusion of portal operators. Media persons returned gujiya packets and raised slogans, alleging insult to regular reporters. The incident has sparked debate within the media fraternity. No clarification has been issued yet.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

A Holi Milan ceremony organised by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad in Lucknow on Tuesday descended into controversy after journalists protested during the event.

The programme, held in the state capital Lucknow, had been planned for several days and media representatives were invited to attend. The event was billed as a journalist felicitation ceremony, organised amid Holi celebrations. However, tensions flared after guests were handed packets of ‘gujiya’ following the function.

Several journalists objected to the inclusion of portal operators and representatives of smaller publications, alleging that regular reporters had been insulted. The disagreement quickly escalated into sloganeering against the minister, with some journalists returning the sweet packets in protest.

article-image

Eyewitnesses said the atmosphere turned heated as media personnel staged a brief demonstration before leaving the venue. The controversy has intensified debate within the local media fraternity over the recognition of digital portal operators alongside mainstream journalists.

The incident overshadowed what was intended to be a festive gathering aimed at strengthening ties with the media community. No official clarification has yet been issued by the minister regarding the controversy.

