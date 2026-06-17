UP Minister OP Rajbhar Claims Major Split Imminent In Samajwadi Party, Alleges Ram Gopal Met Amit Shah

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar | ANI

Political tensions intensified in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after state Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) was headed for a major split.

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In a post on social media, Rajbhar alleged that senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and handed over a letter, suggesting that significant political developments were underway within the opposition party. However, Rajbhar did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

The minister also revived allegations surrounding the mining scam and the Gomti River Front project, asserting that the “mastermind” behind the controversies was well known across Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that as investigations tighten, the Samajwadi Party has become increasingly uneasy.

Taking his remarks further, Rajbhar said that political realignments similar to those witnessed in Maharashtra and West Bengal were now outdated, alleging that the “entire Samajwadi Party” was prepared to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The claims come days after SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav criticised the BJP, saying the country’s youth needed freedom from the ruling party to secure their future. He also accused the government of misusing public funds to win elections and alleged that fake police encounters were taking place despite the BJP receiving a setback in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Samajwadi Party has not responded publicly to Rajbhar’s latest allegations.