UP man's miraculous escape from getting crushed under train goes viral

A man who fell on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah region managed to escape. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
In another narrow escape from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a man who fell on tracks miraculously escaped from getting crushed under passing train. According to reports, the incident took place earlier this morning and the passenger was identified as Bhola Singh.

The man had slipped into the gap between the platform and the train, meanwhile a train passed by the tracks of Bharthana railway station. The incident occurred on platform number-2 of the railway station under the Delhi-Howrah railway track at around 9.45 am on Tuesday, said reports.

The video from the incident showed Bhola calmly getting up and thanking God, doing a namaste gesture to onlookers on the railway platform.

In an earlier case from Etawah, a biker managed to run away from the tracks while escaping death from the closest second.

