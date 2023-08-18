 UP Man Working As ISI Agent Arrested From Meerut, Sent Photos Of Rafale To Pakistan
Photographs and WhatsApp messages of security-related places in India were sent to ISI and terrorist organisations in Pakistan through WhatsApp, said STF Uttar Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Man arrested for working for Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI |

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP-STF) on Thursday (August 17) arrested a youth from Meerut for allegedly working for Pakistan intelligence agency ISI. The arrested man has been identified as Kaleem.

He also collected illegal weapons and was involved in a criminal conspiracy with Pakistan's intelligence agency- the ISI, said the STF Uttar Pradesh.

The weapons were being collected with an intention to cause an attack in order to create tensions and disturb the harmony in the country, said STF.

The man used to take pictures and gather information and share it with the ISI in Pakistan with an aim to harm the internal and external security condition in the country, according to STF statement.

The accused man used to share photographs via Whatsapp. He also used to gather and pass on information as asked by the Pakistan's intelligence agency, the STF said.

"Photographs and WhatsApp messages of security-related places in India were sent to ISI and terrorist organisations in Pakistan through WhatsApp," said STF Uttar Pradesh.

The suspect also took pictures of Rafale jets and shared it with Pakistan agency, said reports.

He is currently under custody and further interrogation is underway to get more information and find out if he acted alone or was part of a larger network involved in passing on information to agencies in Pakistan.

