UP: Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion Of Affair, Walks With Severed Head On Road In Barabanki; Horrifying Visuals Surface |

UP: A shocking incident took place in the village of Basara in the Fatehpur Kotwali area of UP's Barabanki when a man allegedly killed his wife, suspecting her of having illicit relations. The assailant, wielding a sickle, slit his wife's neck before fleeing the scene on Friday, triggering panic in the village. The police swiftly arrested the suspect when he was found roaming on the road with the severed head.

A horrifying video of the incident shows the accused walking on the village road with the severed head of his wife. He can be seen walking with no fear, while others around can be seen terrified by the gruesome scene.

🚨संवेदनशील वीडियो🚨

UP : जिला बाराबंकी में अनिल ने पत्नी वंदना की हत्या कर दी। कटी हुई गर्दन लेकर वो थाने पर पहुंच गया। वंदना का कहीं और अफेयर था। घर में लव लेटर देखकर अनिल ने ये वारदात की। pic.twitter.com/jsFP91mdzM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 16, 2024

According to local reports, the accused, Anil Kanaujiya Rajgeer, works as a labourer and is married to Vandana Kanaujiya, aged 27, for the past eight years. Recently, Vandana had attended a wedding ceremony in Bhagauli, where she was reportedly seen with another man, sparking a dispute.

Details On The Horrifying Incident

In the morning at 8:00 am today, Anil left for work but returned home by 9:30 am, armed with a sickle. Upon entering the house, he launched a ferocious attack on his wife, inflicting severe injuries. Within moments, he gruesomely severed Vandana's neck with the sickle.

Anil then fled the house, clutching his wife's head and carrying the sickle, as horrified onlookers witnessed the gruesome scene. People locked their doors in fear as he walked along the village road. The swift action of the local police led to Anil's arrest, and he is currently being interrogated.

Similar Crime Reported Recently

In a similar incident reported this week, a man killed his wife and then moved around in the locality with her severed head at Patashpur in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Wednesday. According to eye-witnesses, the accused, Gautam Guchait, first killed his wife Phoolrani Guchait by chopping her head with a country-made cutlass and then came out his house carrying the severed head and the murder weapon.

He then reached a local tea shop, sat on a bench and kept the severed head and the cutlass on his either side. "He was in such a violent mood that no one dared to go near him. Finally, a team from the Patashpur police station reached the spot and arrested Guchait,” said a villager.

Accused Not In Proper State Of Mind

After collecting the severed head and the murder weapon, the police sent the body for autopsy. They have also detained the parents of the accused for questioning. The local people told the police that Guchait was not in a proper state of mind.