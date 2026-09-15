UP Man Says Abducted Over Rs 2,799 Mobile EMI, Blood Drawn At Hospital

A bizarre case of alleged abduction over unpaid mobile phone instalments has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, where a man claimed he was taken to Lucknow, made to undergo a blood draw at a hospital and then held captive for four days while being assaulted and allegedly forced to arrange money for his release.

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The man, identified as Naval Kumar, said he had purchased a Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 21,500 from a shop around a year ago under a zero-down-payment scheme. He was required to pay Rs 2,799 every month for 12 months. However, after paying for about a month, Kumar said he could no longer afford the instalments, following which the phone was taken back by company representatives.

Kumar alleges abduction to Lucknow

Kumar alleged that some people later approached him demanding the pending payment and took him to Lucknow on a motorcycle. He claimed he was taken to a hospital, where his blood was drawn, before being taken to a house.

He alleged that his captors initially demanded Rs 2,600 and later sought Rs 12,500. Kumar said he contacted his brother for help, but the money sent initially was insufficient, and he remained in captivity.

According to Kumar, he was assaulted and threatened at night and was released only after his brother approached the police. He was eventually sent home in a bike taxi.

Police form three investigation teams

Police said Kumar’s family reported him missing on September 14 after some people allegedly took him away on the pretext of taking him to a mobile shop. Three teams were formed to investigate the allegations, with two suspects taken into custody. Kumar was also sent for a medical examination, while further investigation is underway.