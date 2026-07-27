UP Man Kills 8-Month-Pregnant Wife With Sickle In Front Of 5- And 2-Year-Old Children In Mahoba

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mahoba: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. A man killed his eight-month-pregnant wife with a sickle. The alcoholic man reportedly committed the heinous crime in front of their children aged five and two. The killing followed an argument between the couple late on Saturday night.

Their elder child's eyewitness account helped police crack the murder of his mother, according to India Today. The accused has been identified as Hanif Mansoori, and the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Manisha. He has been arrested by police based on the child's statement, while the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident took place in Bijrari village under the Panwari police station area. Hanif, allegedly addicted to alcohol and gambling, returned home intoxicated and got into an argument with his wife after she objected to his drinking.

This triggered a heated argument, and Mansoori grabbed a sickle, repeatedly striking his pregnant wife and killing her.

Hanif attempted to mislead police after the murder by calling them around 11.30 pm and claiming that his wife had died. However, investigators who reached the scene found injury marks consistent with an attack using a sharp weapon.

Hanif repeatedly changed his version of events during questioning, raising suspicion, according to the police.

Confession after interrogation

The couple's five-year-old son later told police that his father, who was allegedly intoxicated, attacked his mother multiple times with a sickle, police said.

The child's statement prompted further interrogation, following which the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and was arrested.