UP man jumps into Gomti river after going live on Facebook

The victim claimed in the Facebook live session that he was taking the extreme step because he was being harassed by some individuals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Lucknow: A 30-year-old man identified as Rahul went live on Facebook before jumping into the Gomti river in Uttar Pradesh. Police were informed about the incident and immediately dispatched SDRF personnel to the scene.

However, the man could not be located as of the latest reports. The victim claimed in the Facebook live session that he was taking the extreme step because he was being harassed by some individuals. The police have found a suicide note at his residence and have registered a case against five people, two of whom have been identified as Toni and Sujeet Verma.

Family shocked by Rahul's action

Rahul's family was shocked when they watched his Facebook live session. According to them, Rahul had left with his wife and dropped her off at their house before leaving again, saying he would return soon. However, he never came back. The family is now struggling to cope with the incident.

Police continue search for Rahul

The search for Rahul has resumed, but he has not been located yet. The police are taking the incident seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. They have also asked anyone with information about the case to come forward and share it with them.

Harassment allegations

The incident has raised concerns about harassment and the impact it can have on mental health. Rahul's suicide note and his statement during the Facebook live session indicate that he was being harassed by some individuals. The police are looking into the matter and have promised to take action against anyone found guilty of harassment.

The incident of Rahul jumping into the Gomti river during a Facebook live session has shocked many people. The police are investigating the matter and have registered a case against five individuals. The incident is a reminder of the importance of taking mental health seriously and addressing issues such as harassment.

