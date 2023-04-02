 UP: Man brutally thrashed by mob in broad daylight in Noida's Sector-125; shocking video surfaces
Noida Police said that no complaint has been received regarding this incident. Taking cognizance of the video, a case has been registered.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
A shocking video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Noida where a group of people can be seen thrashing a man on a busy road in broad daylight. The video is said to be shot in Sector-125 near the Amity University area.

Video shows assault in broad daylight

In the undated video, one can see a man being assaulted by a group of men in the middle of a road. People are seen beating the man with belts and kicking him simultaneously. Soon, a guard and a girl meddled in trying to save the man from the assault.

The victim continued to stay calm during the assault and tried to hold a grab of the legs of the men involved in assault. After multiple guards arrived at the spot, the assaulters fled away from the scene.

Case registered after video went viral

According to reports, Noida Police said that no complaint has been received regarding this incident. Taking cognizance of the video, a case has been registered. The accused will be identified and arrested soon, said officials.

