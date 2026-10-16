UP Man Caught On Camera Grabbing, Forcibly Kissing Minor Girl In Aligarh Market; Family Claims He Was Released Within Hours

Shocking CCTV footage from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district has gone viral on social media, showing a man molesting a minor on a busy street. The victim’s family has accused the police of releasing the suspect within hours of taking him into custody and failing to register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minor allegedly assaulted in market

According to the allegations, the incident took place around 3 pm on October 10 in the Jawan police station area. The girl was travelling on a motorcycle when her vehicle suddenly stopped at Baroli market. As she attempted to restart it, a man identified as Ganesh Sharma, alias Guddu, allegedly approached her from behind, grabbed her and forcibly kissed her before he ran away from the scene.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras. Following the assault, the victim’s family contacted the police through the emergency helpline 112.

Family alleges suspect was released

Police personnel reached the spot and took Sharma to the police station. However, the family alleged that he was issued a challan under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a preventive provision, and released within a few hours.

The family further claimed that no FIR had been registered against the suspect under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) or the POCSO Act, despite the seriousness of the allegations.

Questions raised over police response

The allegations have raised questions about the police response to a case involving a minor. However, an official police statement on the incident and the reasons for the alleged release of the suspect were not available in the information provided.