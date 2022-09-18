UP: Man burns national flag, posts video on social media; arrested

National Flag of India |

Rae Bareli: Rae Bareli Police have arrested a man for burning the tricolour and uploading a video of the act on social media.

The accused, Narendra Saini, 27, was arrested from Shivgarh. He has been charged with insulting the national flag and is booked under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Circle officer of Maharajganj, Ram Kishore Singh, said that preliminary questioning revealed that the youth was frustrated as he was not able to secure a job and was not doing well in studies either.

He also had a fight with his parents about three months ago after which he left his house and was staying with his maternal grandparents.

"No criminal record of the accused or any of his family member has been found. He owes no allegiance to the ideology of any political outfit," he said.

In the wee hours of September 16, the accused uploaded the objectionable video of burning the tricolour which also has a temple in the backdrop.

"A team was formed which first reached the residence of the accused and found that he was at his grandparents' place," said SHO, Rakesh Chandra.

Later, on Saturday evening, he was arrested from Jagdishpur village in Shivgarh area.