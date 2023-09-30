UP: Man Brutally Thrashes Minor Boy On Road In Front Of Police Jeep In Kanpur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Man Brutally Thrashes Minor Boy On Road In Front Of Police Jeep | Twitter

Kanpur: It seems that the goons in Uttar Pradesh do not fear the police even after reports of criminals getting injured while trying to flee from police custody. Another shameful incident that shows that the criminals do not fear the police has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man thrashing a minor boy in broad daylight and a police jeep can be seen stationed near the spot where the incident took place.

The video is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that a man arrives on his bike along with two kids. He gets down from his bike and approaches a minor boy who is seen standing along with his friends, the man starts hitting the kid in front of everyone. He beats the kid with kicks and slaps him on his face. The man can also be seen kicking and punching the kid on his face. The reason for the assault is not known yet.

A police jeep can be seen stationed near the spot where the man was beating the kid mercilessly. The locals tried to stop the man and rescue the kid but the man did not listen and kept beating the kid. He pushed the kid to the ground and kicked him on his face several times and also punched him with force. The kid was brutally beaten by the man and was seriously injured after the assault.

Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath Government

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh after the video went viral on social media. He shared the video on his official social media account and said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is deteriorating. He said, Look at the condition of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The CCTV footage is from Jajmau area. Police jeep is standing. Despite this, a domineering young man is beating a minor badly. Gundaraj, Jungleraj and law and order have completely collapsed in Uttar Pradesh."

UP Police arrests the accused

Uttar Pradesh Police took action against the man who was beating the kid on the road. The police has initiated action and has arrested the man. The man has been identified as Mohammad Faisal, son of Ashraf and is a resident of L 1/8 Ganga Vihar Colony in Jajmau. The police said, "In this case, the accused Mohammad Faisal, son of Ashraf, resident of L 1/8 Ganga Vihar Colony, DA Jajmau, has been taken into police custody by the Jajmau police station team. A case has been registered in the case and necessary legal action is being taken."