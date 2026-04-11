UP Man Brutally Choke-Slams 10-Year-Old Playing On Street In Lucknow; Horrifying Video Shows Child Lying On Ground After Impact

A shocking viral video from Lucknow has triggered outrage after a 22-year-old man was seen brutally choke-slamming a 10-year-old boy playing on the street, leaving the child critically injured and under medical observation.

Brutal Assault Captured On Video

The incident took place in the Wazirganj area, where a group of children, including Abdul Nasir, were playing cricket after evening prayers during Ramzan.

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In the disturbing video, the accused, identified as Fahad alias Prince, is seen approaching the children before suddenly grabbing the boy by his neck and legs, lifting him high and forcefully slamming him onto a concrete surface.

Accused Walks Away Casually

In a chilling turn, the accused is seen walking away from the spot moments after the assault, heading towards a parked vehicle, showing no immediate concern for the injured child.

Child Left Motionless, Locals Rush To Help

Following the impact, the child collapsed and lay motionless on the ground, triggering panic among other children and nearby residents. Seconds later, the accused approached the motionless child, picked him up, and appeared to place him on a car’s bonnet while attempting to revive him.

What exactly prompted the man to take such action remains unknown.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

The Lucknow Police confirmed that a case has been registered at Wazirganj police station under relevant sections.

प्रकरण में थाना वजीरगंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) April 11, 2026

Authorities said further legal action is underway and the matter is being investigated.