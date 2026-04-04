‘36 Lashes In 30 Seconds': Maulana Allegedly Beats 10-Year-Old At UP Madrasa; Two Held After Video Goes Viral

Saharanpur, UP: An alarming video from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has been going around. In the now viral video, it is revealed how a 10-year-old boy faced a horrific physical torture within the walls of a madrasa. The incident reportedly occurred at the Gangoh police station jurisdiction.

मदरसे में बच्चे को थर्ड डिग्री टॉर्चर



• बच्चे को पहले उल्टा लेटने को कहा गया, फिर उसपर छड़ी से लगातार वार किया गया.



• इतने से मन नहीं भरा तो उसके तलवों पर छड़ी से मारा गया.



पुलिस को ऐसे जल्लादों को यही ट्रीटमेंट देना चाहिए, उसी दर्द का एहसास करना चाहिए.



📍सहारनपुर, यूपी pic.twitter.com/0swvSarzqq — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) April 4, 2026

What happened?

The video, which has rapidly spread online, appears to show the child being beaten repeatedly with sticks. In one part of the clip, one of the men is seen holding the child’s legs while another strikes him multiple times. The child can be seen struggling to break free but is restrained and continues to be assaulted.

यूपी | सहारनपुर के मदरसे में 10 साल के बच्चे को बर्बरता से पीटा गया। एक मौलाना ने पैर पकड़े, दूसरे ने 36 डंडे मारे। पुलिस ने जुनैद, शोएब को गिरफ्तार किया। pic.twitter.com/g37wkCbbky — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) April 4, 2026

In another sequence, the child is allegedly made to lie face down and is beaten on his body, followed by blows to the soles of his feet a method often associated with punitive violence. A third individual is also visible in the video, reportedly recording the incident.

The visuals have shocked viewers and raised serious concerns about the safety of children in educational institutions. According to the media reports, two accused maulana named Junaid and Shoaib were arrested for their involvement in the crime.

What did police said?

According to AajTak report, police officials said they acted after the video surfaced online and have taken the accused into custody. “The authenticity of the viral video is being examined. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” an official said, urging people not to spread unverified information.

The incident has led to anger among local residents and parents, many of whom have called for strict action.